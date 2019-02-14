Athletics: Alicia Barrett goes after a medal in Birminghaqm Grand prix

Chesterfield’s Alicia Barrett competes in the Muller Indoor International Grand Prix on Birmingham on Saturday, in the 60 metres hurdles.

Barrett narrowly missed a medal in last week’s British Indoor Championships and faces a top quality field in a meeting that boasts 50 global medallists.

This means that Sheffield Hallam student Barrett misses the biggest (numerically-speaking) indoor event in the country which takes place in Sheffield this weekend at the EIS.

The BUCS students championships begins tomorrow and continues over the weekend with a huge entry, including international athletes.

There is a strong entry from Sheffield’s two universities. Barrett’s Sheffield Hallam team mate, Rotherham’s Amy Hodgson, should do well in the hurdles whilst her sister Ella Barrett, in the colours of Sheffield University, goes for the 200 metres along with team mate Amy Gellion.

Sheffield Hallam all-rounder Suzzanne Palmer is listed for the shot and the 60 metres whilst Emily Simpson, also from Sheffield Hallam, is in the 800 metres.

Sheffield University have some strong entries in the middle distance races led by Dominic Brown and City of Sheffield runner Tom Horton in the 3000 metres which also includes City of Sheffield’s James Gormley in the colours of Birmingham University. Jonathan Tobin is a leading contender in the 1500 metres. Oliver Dane and Harry Russell go for the 800 metres.

In the sprints Regan O’Connell (Sheffield College) is in the 60 metres whilst Joe Fergusson (Sheffield Hallam) is highly ranked in the 200.

Fresh from a personal best in the British Championships, George Heppinstall (Sheffield Hallam) competes in the pole vault.