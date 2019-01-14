Athletes Foot and Barrett win gold medals for Chesterfield club

Gold medals were won by two members of Chesterfield and District Athletics Club, Will Foot and Alicia Barrett, at the Northern Indoor Championships.

Foot took the U17s’ pole vault competition by storm at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, jumping two personal bests and ending up with a height of 3.90 metres to take the title. It follows the U15 titles he won in 2017 and 2018.

Barrett powered to the senior women’s 200m gold, which followed a bronze medal for clubmate Louise Cocking in the 200m for U20 women.

Bronzes were also won by Oliver Dakin with a club record in the U20 men’s 60m hurdles, and by Lois Green in the U17 women’s pole vault.

The busiest Chesterfield athlete of the weekend, though, was Leah Proctor, who contested the 60m and 300m events and made the semi-finals of both.

Meanwhile, runners from the club filled all the first five places in the U17 men’s race at the final fixture of the North Midlands Cross-Country League. Will Tighe won, followed by Oscar Cousins, Sam Allen, Tom Spencer and Ewan Spencer as Chesterfield eased to the overall team title and Cousins clinched the overall individual title, just ahead of Allen.

In the U15 boys’ race, Finlay Grant was second on the day and overall, while Joe Currie was sixth and Harry Cocking 18th. Jasmin Greveson was seventh in the U15 girls’ race as Lyz Evans secured the overall title for the over-60 women.