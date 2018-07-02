Alicia Barrett wins British 100m hurdles title

Chesterfield and District AC’s Alicia Barrett was one of the star turns at the Muller British Athletics Championships, held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham over the weekend.

Alicia, who is 20, won the 100m hurdles title in a time of 13.28 seconds and is now targeting selection for the European Championships at Berlin in August. She also finished third in her 200m heat, narrowly missing out on a place in the final, while her twin sister, Ella, was fifth in her 200m heat.

Seven of the club’s athletes have been chosen for the English Schools Championships later this month. They are: Luke Ambrosioni, Will Foot, Oliver Dakin, Alex Ediker, Louise Cocking, Emma Botham and Lauren Hill.