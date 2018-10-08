Ashmore sisters go for boxing gold in Ireland

Chesterfield sisters Jade and Leigh Ashmore are on the march to Ireland, hoping to take a prestigious bnoxing tournament by storm.

The duo are heading for Dublin this weekend to take part in the all-female Esker Box Cup, in which there are ten best-boxer belts up for grabs in various categories.

Hundreds of boxers have been attracted to the tournament, which 20-year-old Jade is using as a warm-up for her fight in a Team England vest in an international match against Wales in November.

She is taking younger sister Ligh under her wing, hoping to show her the ropes of the international stage.

Jade said: “I have been to many international tournamrnts before but, hopefully, we will both come back from Dublin with gold!

“Leigh is a member of Chesterfield Boxing Club and is inspiring the children and youth of the town to follow in her footsteps.”

Jade and Leigh also host boxing classes for youngsters out of Buzzbox Fitness Club on Vanguard Trading Estate.