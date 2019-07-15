Ashes looming, but England cricket fans still demand victory parade after sensational World Cup victory

England cricket fans are still hoping for a victory parade to honour the country’s World Cup heroes after yesterday’s sensational super over victory over New Zealand.

The English Cricket Board spoke with the Greater London Authority about staging a parade or a street party, but decided against it, given the limited time between yesterday’s final and the start of The Ashes series against Australia in just over two weeks.

However, fans are demanding that decision is overturned and the team’s historic victory is celebrated publicly and a petition on Change.org calling for a victory parade was set up today.

Captain Eoin Morgan joins Sir Bobby Moore and Martin Johnson in leading England to glory on the world stage.

Thousands of ecstatic England fans flocked to Trafalgar Square to celebrate the side’s epic victory and nearby in Buckingham Palace, the Queen released a statement congratulating the team, whose victory charge was led by the superb Ben Stokes.

She said: “Prince Philip and I send our warmest congratulations to the England Men’s Cricket team after such a thrilling victory in today’s World Cup Final.

“I also extend my commiserations to runners-up New Zealand, who competed so admirably in today’s contest and throughout the tournament.”

England skipper Morgan labelled Stokes as “almost superhuman” after the all-rounder inspired England to glory in one of the most dramatic endings to a final in the history of any sport.

Stokes held his nerve under the utmost pressure, his 84 not out ensuring England matched New Zealand’s 241 at a frenzied Lord’s.

Despite being clearly fatigued, he returned to bat alongside Jos Buttler for the decisive super over.

The pair put on 15 and, though Jimmy Neesham and Martin Guptill equalled the total, England scooped the grand prize by virtue of registering more boundaries in an epic, see-saw showdown.

“To come through is extraordinary,” said Morgan of Stokes.

“It’s almost superhuman. He’s really carried the team and our batting line-up.

“To bat with the lower order the way he did, I thought was incredible. He managed to deal with the emotion and atmosphere in an incredibly experienced manner.

“Hopefully everyone watching at home will try to be the next Ben Stokes.”

He added: “It was the most incredible game of cricket, with nothing between the sides. It was the finest of margins, and it could have gone either way.

“I spoke to Adil (Rashid) and he said that Allah was with us. So Allah was with us as well.

“I commend the Black Caps and Kane (Williamson, New Zealand captain), they’ve been absolutely incredible. Admirable spirit, the fight they’ve shown.”

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson admitted his team’s defeat was “hard to swallow”.

It was the Kiwis’ second straight World Cup final defeat having lost to Australia four years ago, leaving Williamson lamenting a hefty amount of “uncontrollables” in defeat.

Asked if he felt the super over rules are fair, Williamson said: “I never thought I’d have to answer that question. While the emotions are raw it’s pretty hard to swallow.”