Angels sing benefits of walking netball

Women in North Derbyshire now have the chance to try their hand at walking netball thanks to a specially dedicated group set up in Clowne.

Evolving from the growing demand for walking sports, walking netball is a slower version of the game, played at walking pace and designed so that anyone can play it regardless of age or fitness level.

The Women’s Insitute and England Netball teamed up to run a national programme for WI members and following a successful taster session at Arc Clowne, Barlborough and Clowne WI member Sue Ammon applied for the group, now known as the Arc Angels, to be part of the programme and 20 funded sessions began in June last year.

Eventually opened up to the winder community, the group now has around 16 members and is also now self sustaining after the funding ended but group members successfully negotiated with Arc Clowne to add it to their weekly timetable.

Another of the founder members of the group, Sue Coulson, said: “It’s very inclusive and we have members ranging from their forties into their eighties, although most tend to be in their sixties.

“We play on a Thursday afternoon and usually have enough for a good game and it’s really enjoyable.

“Sue and I went on host training courses so we could lead it and with it being a timetabled activity we don’t have to set up any official clubs with constitutions or committees or anything like that.

“It costs just £3 per session and everyone is welcome. We’ve even been put forward for a Team of the Year award!”