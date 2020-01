Who can you spot taking part in the massive snow ball fight in Queen’s Park or walking through the town centre in the bad weather?

1. Take aim Snowball fight organised on Facebook in Queens Park Chesterfield. Pictured in January 2010 is Scott Semionovas, Tanya Hills, Keighley Penney and Dan Bower JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Mid snowball fight Scott Semionovas, Tanya Hills, Keighley Penney and Dan Bower in Queens Park 2010 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Snow joke These people were having fun in the snow a decade ago JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Snowy town centre Chesterfield Town centre covered in snow ten years ago JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more