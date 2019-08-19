Were YOU a dirty stop-out in Chesterfield in the nineties?

Chesterfield’s nightlife in an era that was defined by venues like the Bradbury Club and Xanadu is set to be immortalized in a forthcoming book and the author needs your memories and photos to make it happen.

The ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s Chesterfield’ is set to be published in November and Neil Anderson – who penned the best-selling 1970s and 1980s versions as well as working with Pete Dodd on the 1960s version – is eager to hear from readers that remember the era.

The 1990s saw Chesterfield FC’s legendary FA Cup run and bands spanning the Tuscany Fruit Bats to Lord Skamen winning the Derbyshire Time’s popular Band of the Year event at the Winding Wheel.

The book is set to be launched at a 1990s reunion party that is being organised at Real Time Live on Friday, December 13th.

You can share memories on the ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s Chesterfield’ Facebook Group, or contact Neil via neil@dirtystopouts.com

