Opening of Brookfield School Sports Pitch. The Mayor of Chesterfield Keith Morgan performs the opening ceremony.

We're going back to school with a look at life at Chesterfield's Brookfield down the years

Do you recognise yourself - or can you spot anyone you know- in these archive photos taken at the Chatsworth Road school?

We have 20 photographs, each showing students from Brookfield School over the years. Watch out for more school retro specials in the days and weeks to come.

Brookfield students celebrate A level success
Brookfield School sports award winners.
Students helped raise money to fight breast cancer with a fashion show.
Brookfield school at the young enterprise market
