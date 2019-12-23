Traditional family fun at Chesterfield museum

Families flocked to Chesterfield Museum to enjoy some traditional games.

Chesterfield Museum and Art Gallery, St Mary's Gate, hosted a “traditional games day”, offering visitors the chance to try games like hopscotch.

Jemma Longden and daughter Ava try out the hopscotch.

The museum is repeating the event on December 27 and 28, from 10am-4pm, each day.

A museum spokesman said: “Come and have a go at the traditional games children used to play.

“Bring the family along and challenge them to a game of quoits, shove ha'penny and many more traditional games.”