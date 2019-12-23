Traditional family fun at Chesterfield museum

Families flocked to Chesterfield Museum to enjoy some traditional games.
Chesterfield Museum and Art Gallery, St Mary's Gate, hosted a “traditional games day”, offering visitors the chance to try games like hopscotch.
The museum is repeating the event on December 27 and 28, from 10am-4pm, each day.
A museum spokesman said: “Come and have a go at the traditional games children used to play.
“Bring the family along and challenge them to a game of quoits, shove ha'penny and many more traditional games.”