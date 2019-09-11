Take a trip down memory lane in these old Derbyshire photographs
Bring back old memories as you browse through our photos from the past.
1. Looking back...
Members of the Bamford Institute billiards team lined up for a photo in the 1950s.
2. Team spirit...
This was taken at Barrow Hill Junior School in 1953/54. Sent in by reader Mick Watts.
3. Celebrations...
A street party to celebrate VE Day in Ilkeston back in 1945.
4. All aboard...
Here's a photo of the number 50 bus making its way down Vicar Lane, Alfreton.
