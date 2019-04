We love to see your retro snapshots. Send your old photos to lucy.roberts@jpimedia.co.uk to see them featured in the paper and online.

1. School days... A class of students poses for the camera at Bennerley School, Cotmanhay, Ilkeston, back in 1964.

2. Fancy dress... A fancy dress party at the Royal Chesterfield Hospital in the 1920s.

3. Looking back... This was taken during the filming of an adaptation of Sons and Lovers by DH Lawrence at Crich Tramway Museum.

4. Winning team... This one from the late 1980s shows members of the Amber Valley Table Tennis Club after winning a tournament.

