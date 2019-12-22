Retro pictures reveal festive celebrations in Derbyshire in the 80s and 90s - do you recognise anyone?
Whether you starred in a school nativity, a Christmas concert or you were just celebrating the festivities we have shared these moments with you over the years.
Who do recognise from our archive pictures going back to the late 1980s and 1990s?
1. 2 - Hitting the right notes
Christmas concert at Great Hucklow School in 1990
JPIMedia
2. 3 - Christmas party
Buxton Towns Womens Guild Christmas party in 1990
JPIMedia
3. 5 - Show time
A Christmas production at Chapel High School in 1996
JPIMedia
4. 6 - Clowning around
The Christmas play at St Thomas More school in 1998
JPIMedia
