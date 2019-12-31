Pictues showing swimmers taking the plunge at Hathersage Pool over the years Braving the cold for a New Year’s Day dip at Hathersage Open Air Swimming Pool has become a bit of tradition over the years. Here are some pictures of people enjoying the pool and those daft enough to make a splash in the middle of winter. 1. Bracing the cold Izzy Kate and Vic enjoying their dip at Hathersage on New Years Day 2014 JPIMedia Buy a Photo 2. Feeling fresh Izzy Kate and Vic enjoying their dip at Hathersage JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. New Year's Day dip ready One hardy soul just before making the plunge into the water on New Year's Day JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. Dive right in Attendant Rob Machon takes the plunge David Bocking Freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4