Husband and wife double act Malcolm and Lesley Muldoon brought festive cheer to old and young since 2005 with their decorated and illuminated house at Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton, and have asked for donations to Ashgate Hospice, Weston Park Hospital after Malcolm had Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma blood cancer.

Fundraiser Malcolm Malcolm Muldoon who had treatment for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma blood cancer has always split the donations between Chesterfields Ashgate Hospice, Sheffields Weston Park cancer care hospital and a different third one every year.

The Christmas lights at Sunnybank, Ankermold Road, Tupton Near Chesterfield

Terry Wildsmith (left) and Malcolm Muldoon

The lights were first switched on in 2005

