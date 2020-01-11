Hunt to identify Chesterfield Brownie leaders of the 1980s

A former Brownie and Guide leader has found some old photos from the 1980s of other young leaders and wants you help to identify the people in the pictures.

Yvonne Mason who was the youngeleader for the 3rd Brampton Brownies and Guides is making a scrap for the current Brownies and would like work out who was in the pictures.

Yvonne mason wants to identify the people in this picture

She said: “The photos were taken in the middle of the 1980s at a Thanksgiving service for the girl guides and young leader awards.

“I’m making a scrapbook for the current 3rd Brampton Brownies and Guides young leaders scheme and want to establish the identies of people shown.”



Anyone who may recognise anyone in the pictures is asked to contact Lucy Ball on lucy.ball@jpimedia.co.uk and information will then be forwarded on to Yvonne Mason who is currently living in a care home.

Are you these brownies? Or do you know who they are?