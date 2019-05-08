Chesterfield Whit Walk

Here's our look back at Chesterfield's historic Procession of Witness over the years

As Christians prepare to take to the streets of Chesterfield as part of a tradition dating back more than 150 years, we re-visit the 'Whit Walks' down the decades

This year's Procession of Witness will take place in Chesterfield on Monday, May 27th. It is part of a tradition in the town that dates back 169 years and is expected to attract hundreds of participants again this year. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Chesterfield Whit Walk
Chesterfield Whit Walk.
Chesterfield Town Mayor, Maureen Davenport and the Mayoress Liz Archer, join church officials at the head of the Whit Walk.
Chesterfield Whit walk circa 1947\48.
