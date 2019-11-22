Great pictures showing Chesterfield's A61 bypass being constructed

These fantastic photos show the construction of the bypass in the 1980s.

Chesterfield relief Road January 1985 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Chesterfield by-pass March 1985 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Chesterfield relief Road January 1985. Inner relief Road under construction, cutting through town centre. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Work starts on Chesterfield relief Road August 1983. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more