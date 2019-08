The brilliant retro pictures were supplied by Alan Taylor, Pauline Barker and Derbyshire Times archives. For more images of Chesterfield then and now, visit our retro section.

The much-missed Queen's Park Hotel on Markham Road Picture supplied by Pauline Barker ugc Buy a Photo

The site is now home to the Ravenside Retail Park jpimedia Buy a Photo

Brampton Brewery, Chesterfield ugc Buy a Photo

Today the area looks very different jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more