Even more retro photos of Sheffield's huge Gatecrasher Millennium party - can you spot yourself?

In London the Queen and Tony Blair held hands and sang Auld Lang Syne as the clock struck midnight at the controversial Millennium Dome. But Sheffield hosted a far livelier party at the now-demolished Don Valley Stadium, where superclub Gatecrasher put up Tensile 1, an enormous tent intended to be the largest nightclub in the world – 25,000 revellers bagged tickets to dance to DJ sets from the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Paul Oakenfold, Sasha, Judge Jules, Paul Van Dyk and Tall Paul. Here are some pictures from that never-to-be-repeated event.
