Even more retro photos of Sheffield's huge Gatecrasher Millennium party - can you spot yourself?

How the temporary dance arena looked inside at Don Valley Stadium on December 31, 1999.

It is 20 years since the New Year’s Eve that was hyped as a once-in-a-lifetime occasion – the dawn of another millennium as the calendar changed from 1999 to 2000.

In London the Queen and Tony Blair held hands and sang Auld Lang Syne as the clock struck midnight at the controversial Millennium Dome. But Sheffield hosted a far livelier party at the now-demolished Don Valley Stadium, where superclub Gatecrasher put up Tensile 1, an enormous tent intended to be the largest nightclub in the world – 25,000 revellers bagged tickets to dance to DJ sets from the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Paul Oakenfold, Sasha, Judge Jules, Paul Van Dyk and Tall Paul. Here are some pictures from that never-to-be-repeated event.

2000GC, as the event was called, featured a stage area incorporating two DJ platforms raised 20ft in the air, linked by a suspension bridge. State-of-the-art plasma screens were used in the tent-like structure - the organisers wanted a 'rock'n'roll circus' atmosphere.

1. An ambitious venture

Gatecrasher promoter Simon Raine's aim was to put 'ten years of promoting parties, ten years of production knowledge and ten years of contacts into one very special night'.

2. 'One very special night'

Partygoers are pictured here at the big moment itself, welcoming in the year 2000. The slogan for 2000GC was 'It will always be with you'.

3. 'It will always be with you'

The line-up reads like a who's who of dance music in the late 20th century, when superclubs like Gatecrasher were at their zenith. The Chemical Brothers, Paul Oakenfold, Sasha, Judge Jules, Paul Van Dyk, Tall Paul, John Kelly, DJ Sonique, Scott Bond and Matt Hardwick were the 10 DJs who appeared.

4. When superclubs reigned

