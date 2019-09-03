Erewash canal volunteers are presented with a Queen's Award

Volunteers who have saved and restored a Derbyshire Canal have been awarded a Royal honour.

The Erewash Canal Preservation & Development Association.

The Erewash Canal Preservation & Development Association were presented with a Queens Award for Voluntary Service by Her Majesties Lord-Lieutenant for Derbyshire, William Tucker, at the New Horizon Church in Langley Mill.

The presentation was attended by Maggie Throup MP Erewash, Nigel Mills MP Amber Valley, Mayor & Mayoress of Amber Valley Mr & Mrs John Walker, Councillor & Mrs Christopher Corbett, Councillor Robert Parkinson, Councillor Trevor Ainsworth, Richard Parry Chief Executive Canal & River Trust, Mike Snaith Inland Waterways Association, HM Lord-Lieutenants Air Force Cadet Melissa Doody and more than 60 members of the Association.

An engraved Crystal was accepted on behalf of ECP&DA by President Jim Stevenson and a certificate signed by her Majesty the Queen, by Chairman Norman Cornwell

The Lord Lieutenant read out the citation that was sent to the Queen for her approval, laying out the work that had been done over 51 years to save and restore the canal and the ongoing work that is being done today to benefit the local community.

The Lord-Lieutenant explained that it is the MBE for volunteer groups, a very rare and prestigious award, ECP&DA being one of only three groups in Derbyshire to receive it this year.

Chairman Norman Cornwell thanked all the volunteers past and present for the work over the years, with a special mention to Jim Stevenson, Councillor Chris Corbett & Mick & Carole Golds.