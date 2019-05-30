Relatives find the figures representing their loved ones

Derbyshire miners honoured with steel sculptures near Chesterfield

Eight steel figures have been added to the ‘Walking Together’ memorial to remember miners who died in the 1938 disaster at Markham Colliery.

In 1938, 79 miners lost their lives after an explosion in the mine. The memorial of 106 figures stretches between Duckmanton and the former pithead of Markham Colliery. The eight miners being remembered are James Allen, 25, John Henry Bradford, 46, George Davidson, 51, Colin Gee-Pemberton, 30, Lawrence Jacklin, 28, Leonard Keller, 26, Stanley Lodge, 40, and Harry Taylor, 33.

Councillor Tony King, local historian Sandra Struggles and Mike Ashworth the county councils director for Economy, Communities and Transport
Councillor Tony King, local historian Sandra Struggles and Mike Ashworth the county councils director for Economy, Communities and Transport
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
The latest eight figures to be unveiled are marked by ribbons.
The latest eight figures to be unveiled are marked by ribbons.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Councillor Tony King with Stuart and Megan Emmerson who's uncle Lawrence Jacklin was amongst those remembered
Councillor Tony King with Stuart and Megan Emmerson who's uncle Lawrence Jacklin was amongst those remembered
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Invited guests listen to the history of each of the men commemorated.
Invited guests listen to the history of each of the men commemorated.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2