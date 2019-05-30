Derbyshire miners honoured with steel sculptures near Chesterfield
Eight steel figures have been added to the ‘Walking Together’ memorial to remember miners who died in the 1938 disaster at Markham Colliery.
In 1938, 79 miners lost their lives after an explosion in the mine. The memorial of 106 figures stretches between Duckmanton and the former pithead of Markham Colliery. The eight miners being remembered are James Allen, 25, John Henry Bradford, 46, George Davidson, 51, Colin Gee-Pemberton, 30, Lawrence Jacklin, 28, Leonard Keller, 26, Stanley Lodge, 40, and Harry Taylor, 33.
Councillor Tony King, local historian Sandra Struggles and Mike Ashworth the county councils director for Economy, Communities and Transport