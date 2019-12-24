Chesterfield museum ready for a 17th Century Christmas

Period Christmas decorations are on show at a Chesterfield museum.

Revolution House – where three noblemen plotted to overthrow James II in 1688 – has been dressed for Christmas.

Museum assistant Amanda Brassington with the period Christmas decorations at Revolution House, Old Whittington

A museum spokesman said: “See Revolution House decorated for a 17th Century Christmas with greenery and a kissing bough, and colourful flower arrangements provided by our volunteers.”

The decorations will be up at the museum, High Street, Old Whittington, until December 31. The house is open daily, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day, from 11am-4pm.