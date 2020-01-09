Sam Hooper, Olivia Barrass and Mitchell Hannan, 38th Chesterfield Scouts raised funds for cooking equipment and marquees

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of Chesterfield scouts from the noughties?

It’s a world of adventure and friendship and thousands of children will have grown up being a scout in Chesterfield but who do you recognise from these throwback pictures?

Grab your pocket knife and your woggle and be prepared for some great retro pics from 2001 to 2010 of scout life.

The Ici Dulux Decorator Centre in Chesterfield has leant a helping hand with the refurbishment of the Dronfield District Scout and Guide Association's hut in 2001

1. Helping hand

18th Chesterfield Beaver Scouts with a cheque for 190 to Bluebell Wood Hospice in 2006

2. Kind-hearted youngsters

Chesterfield Scouts' 'Gang Show'. Anthony Herrett (left) and Allan Whitehead in 2007

3. Scouts in drag

Scouts wearing jamboree uniform l to r Ben Northedge,Josh Bramley in 2007

4. Jamboree scouts

