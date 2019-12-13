Are you one of the clubbers in this gallery of pictures from Sheffield's epic Gatecrasher Millenium party?
The Millenium was the biggest New Year’s Eve party ever and the Gatecrasher party was no exception as 32,000 people flocked to the Don Valley Stadium to see in a new era.
With top DJs such as Judge Jules and Sonique performing to the crowds the atmosphere was electric but who can you recognise from our archive pics from 20 years ago?
Wearing the merch
Millennium revellers at the Don Valley stadium for the Gatecrasher event with one wearing the branded 2000GC merchandise T-shirt
Look at the outfits
Millennium revellers at the Don Valley stadium for the Gatecrasher event .
Grab the glowsticks
Gatecrashers was broadcast over Radio 1
Ready to rave
Chanelling the Altern-8 rave band with these costumes
