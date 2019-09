These brilliant retro pictures come from the Derbyshire Times archives along with images submitted by readers. For more images of Chesterfield then and now, visit our retro section.

Horns Bridge retro picture. Bill Yates ugc Buy a Photo

Chesterfield Hornsbridge flood. Mr King ugc Buy a Photo

Horns Bridge has always been a busy junction for road and rail users. Picture supplied by Alan Taylor. Alan Taylor ugc Buy a Photo

This image, taken in 1983, shows workers demolishing the bridge. Picture supplied by Alan Taylor. Alan Taylor ugc Buy a Photo

View more