Our photographer went along at the time to shine a light on the hard working people who keep our factories running smoothly but now almost 20 years on can you spot any former work mates? Where are they now?

1. On the machines Paul Malia on the CNC Machine at Stainless Steel Fasteners October 2002 Sheffield Newspapers Ltd JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. On the assembly line Smiles from Mervyn Bradley in 2002 Sheffield Newspapers Ltd JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Doing the accounts Accounts office worker Donna Gould Sheffield Newspapers Ltd JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Programming the machine Mick Scattergood operating a vertical upsetting press Sheffield Newspapers Ltd JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more