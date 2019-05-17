50 years of Chesterfield's Queen's Park swimming pool
It's 50 years ago this month that Chesterfield's Queen's Parking Swimming Pool was opened, so here we look back at the centre over the years
The pool was opened in May 1969 and underwent several changes and refurbishments before being demolished after a new sports centre was built a few hundreds yards away on the fomer Queen's Park annexe site. The old site is currently being redeveloped as an all-weather sports pitch
Here work continues on the foundations for the pool