Queen's Park swimming baths opened in 1969

50 years of Chesterfield's Queen's Park swimming pool

It's 50 years ago this month that Chesterfield's Queen's Parking Swimming Pool was opened, so here we look back at the centre over the years

The pool was opened in May 1969 and underwent several changes and refurbishments before being demolished after a new sports centre was built a few hundreds yards away on the fomer Queen's Park annexe site. The old site is currently being redeveloped as an all-weather sports pitch

Here work continues on the foundations for the pool
The pool was popular with serious swimmers and families alike
The concrete diving board was completed before the glazing was put in
It was a long way down from the high board if you chickened out!
