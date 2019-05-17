50 years of Chesterfield's Queen's Park swimming pool

The pool was opened in May 1969 and underwent several changes and refurbishments before being demolished after a new sports centre was built a few hundreds yards away on the fomer Queen's Park annexe site. The old site is currently being redeveloped as an all-weather sports pitch

