18 things you used to be able to do in Chesterfield - but can't today

Which of these things do you miss most? For more pictures of yesteryear, check out our retro section

Impress your girlfriend or boyfriend by taking them for a romantic date rowing round Queen's Park boating lake. other Buy a Photo

How many if you first saw Star Wars here - or the town's Odeon cinema (now the Winding Wheel)? other Buy a Photo

Kids loved to stroke and pat the much-missed Chesterfield market house jpimedia Buy a Photo

Use the bridge to cross Elder Way from the town's Co-op Department Store. It was removed as part of the Premier Inn redevelopment 0 Buy a Photo

View more