Cute, comfortable swimsuits for your wee ones, offering sun protection and easy fastenings for comfort breaks

Babies and toddlers - as with all things - require a little more care and attention when you dress them for the pool

Summer is almost here, and for many of us that means it will soon be time for taking a break from work and enjoying some precious time with the family.

Whether you are planning a trip abroad to one of the green list travel countries, taking a staycation in this country or just spending a few afternoons at your local swimming pool, you need to make sure the youngest members of your family are ready to make a splash.

Babies and toddlers require a little more care and attention when you dress them for the pool than older children (plus ça change). Look for swimwear that offers UV protection - nothing will ruin a big day faster out than a child suffering from sunburn.

A further note - small children get cold in water much faster than adults, so make sure you have something cosy and fleecy to bundle them up in post splash-time.

Here are 12 of the best swimming outfits for babies and toddlers available to buy now.

2 Piece Dinosaur Long Sleeve Swimsuit 2 Piece Dinosaur Long Sleeve Swimsuit £18.00 This adorable dinosaur swimsuit and hat is a wonderful outfit for your little one, whether you are taking them to the beach or to the local swimming pool. If you are taking them to the beach, of course, then the hat will provide perfect protection from the sun’s rays. This suit, which is suitable for babies and toddlers aged 0 to 3 years, is a lovely bright and vibrant colour with a sweet dinosaur design. Our only quibble - there are quite a few buttons on this suit, making it fiddly to fasten. This set is part of a 3-for-2 offer on selected kidswear at M&S at the moment. Buy now

Printed Sun-Safe Surf Suit - Pool Blue Crabs Printed Sun-Safe Surf Suit - Pool Blue Crabs £27.00 Boden’s clothing lasts remarkably well (even with frequent washing) so this crab surf suit is a sound investment if you’re considering the potential for hand-me-downs. The zip down the front makes changes easy enough to do them one-handed, and it has SPF protection. For 12 months to 4 years. Buy now

Hey Duggee Surf Suit Hey Duggee Surf Suit £11.00 If you have a child in your house, the chances are they love ‘Hey Duggee’, arguably the finest toddler-friendly programme around. So, make their day with this ‘Hey Duggee’ surf suit. Designed with UV protection, it comes with a high neckline and short sleeves to keep their neck and shoulders safe in the sun. It also features a back fastening so you can quickly get it on and off and short legs for ease of movement. For an extra treat, you could also buy your little one the matching ‘Hey Duggee’ hooded beach towel for £7. Buy now

Cloudy Blue Jungle Scene Cloudy Blue Jungle Scene £27.00 Rash vest suits offer terrific sun coverage, meaning less time slathering sun-screen on unhappy tots. This two-piece set has SPF50+ protection - as high as you can go. The bottoms are fully lined and roomy enough to handle a swim nappy for protection against accidents. Available from 3 months to 4 years. Buy now

3 Piece Bunny Swim Set 3 Piece Bunny Swim Set £18.00 This super cute swimsuit features soft pink and blue colours as well as an abstract flower design and a bunny motif. This set, which is suitable for babies and toddlers aged 0 to 3 years, is also part of a 3-for-2 offer on selected kidswear at M&S at the moment. It features a rash vest, floral bottoms and a hat – all with built-in 50+ UV protection. There’s a zip fastening which makes dressing easier, even when wet. It’s also endorsed by the British Skin Foundation so it is ideal for little ones with sensitive skin. Buy now

Printed Swimsuit H&M Printed Swimsuit H&M £8.99 These gorgeous swimsuits come in three designs, all with eye-catching prints and bold and beautiful colours. There’s a neon pink and yellow unicorn, a turquoise seahorse with pretty pastel rainbow colours, and a black and orange cheetah complete with tassels for eyelashes. All these costumes are available for little girls aged one and a half to 10-years-old, have an added cute detail of a frill on the hem and are fully lined. Buy now

Boy’s Swim Shorts with Nappy Boy’s Swim Shorts with Nappy £6.00 These shorts are great because the built-in inconspicuous nappy means you don’t have to worry about your little one having an accident when they are in the pool or on the beach. They are available in sizes 0 to three years and come in three colourful and fun designs; ocean, jungle and blue whale. There’s also a super cute matching bucket hat available to complete the look for £12 Buy now

Disney Store Tiana Swimming Costume For Kids Disney Store Tiana Swimming Costume For Kids £18.00 New from the Disney Store, this swimming costume is perfect for fans of ‘The Princess and the Frog’, from which Tiana is the title character. With a glittering tutu skirt, golden trim and a Tiana cameo at the waistline, this one-piece swimming costume is sure to make your daughter feel like a princess herself. Available for girls two to ten years of age, it’s also a great choice for little girls who like to spend their time playing dress-up. Buy now

Shark One-Piece Sun Protection Suit Shark One-Piece Sun Protection Suit £20.00 Ideal for both playing in the sun and for swimming, this lovely swimsuit will keep your baby or toddler covered areas safe from sunburn so that they are able to enjoy the most of playing in the sun. The lightweight, quick-drying fabric also makes it practical so it can be washed and worn again and again, and the fun shark design will delight children - especially fans of a certain Baby Shark. Available for youngsters aged 0 to five years. Buy now

Mamas & Papas Printed Swim Shorts Mamas & Papas Printed Swim Shorts £10.00 New to Mamas & Papas, these shorts feature a cute all-over underwater print. There’s an elasticated waist so they can easily be put on so your little ones can be ready for a dip in the pool or the sea in no time. There’s also an added draw-cord so you can be sure of the correct fit around your child’s waist. Buy now

Flounced printed swimsuit Flounced printed swimsuit £9.99 This sweet swimsuit is perfect for your little ‘Frozen’ fan. It features a photo of Queen Elsa from the hit Disney film as well as a glittery frill round the neckline that continues over the shoulders, and shoulder straps that cross at the back. Some of the polyester content of the lining is recycled, so this is also a great choice for eco-friendly parents. It is also available for girls aged one and a half to 10-years-old. Buy now