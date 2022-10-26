Nearly half of homeowners have discover unknown nightmares after moving in – including dodgy electrics, and leaking pipes

A study of 2,000 property owners found 44 per cent made disappointing discoveries along the way, such as windows which didn’t open, peeling paintwork and lights which didn’t work.

While others found themselves the new owners of leaking toilets, rats and mice under the floorboards or in the attic and mould growing in the bathroom.

One unlucky respondent even discovered the cooker hood was held on with Blu Tack.

And another had to redecorate after finding out the previous owners had painted around their curtains – leaving part of the wall a different colour.

As a result, of those who made unwelcome revelations, 64 per cent admitted they regretted buying the property.

It also emerged 32 per cent of all homeowners have an issue that needs addressing within their home but have avoided sorting out because they can’t afford to.

And 41 per cent admitted they’ll put things like fitting carbon monoxide alarms, boiler maintenance and draughty windows on the backburner, and focus on ‘easier’ tasks such as painting and decorating.

TV presenter Dion Dublin, who is supporting Gas Safe Register, which conducted the research, said: “Buying a property can be a stressful process and can come with its downfalls.

“You would expect to face some issues – especially if it is an older house – but some have discovered serious problems, which has even led to them regretting the purchase.

“Buying a house is a huge, expensive thing. So, it’s important to ask as many questions as possible throughout the process – no matter how silly or unnecessary you think they may be, and have all necessary checks done before or as soon as you move in.

“It may cost money in the first instance, but it is better than it costing you more in the future, or even being dangerous.”

The study also found 55 per cent of homeowners had a survey done on their property before they moved in, but 49 per cent still encountered a surprise issue.

