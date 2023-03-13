McDonalds has extended its double-up deal for McDelivery users this week. McDonald’s customers who use the reward app can earn extra points when ordering to then use towards rewards such as free fries, McNuggets and burgers.

Whether it’s during a lunchtime meeting with colleagues, ordering your mum a Mother’s Day breakfast in bed or a quick tea time snack the deal is available all week when using the Mc Delivery app. Customers can choose from their favourite McDonalds items - from a delicious double cheese burger to the new McSpicy to earn extra points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When customers reach 1,500 points, they can choose between menu items including small Fries, a Hash Brown, or a Side Salad. With 2,500 points, a Double Cheeseburger or Vegetable Deluxe is on the cards. Finally, with 4,000 points, customers can choose between menu favourites like 6 Chicken McNuggets® or a Big Mac®.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.

Most Popular

McDonald's and Costa have been granted permission to build a drive-through outlet on the outskirts of Lutterworth despite road safety worries.

All deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The deal is available from March 13 to March 19 when using McDelivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad