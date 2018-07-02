Tideswell Wakes Week ends in dazzling display of colour at carnival

Tideswell rode the heatwave all through its annual wakes week celebrations, as residents and visitors took to the streets and the skies.

The festivities culminated in the carnival on Saturday, June 30, with a dazzling line-up of floats, costumes and entertainers plus a Lancaster Bomber fly-past.

Carnival committee chairman Andrew Turner said: “It was a very good week and all events were well supported. It brings the whole community together. People like to keep up tradition, and the visitors give local businesses a boost.

“There are too many people to thank individually, but everyone helps where they can and we are very grateful.”

Carnival queen Holly Gaffney, 14, went the extra mile by shaving her head to raise over £2,000 for the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK at a family fun day on Sunday, July 1.

