Matlock mum praises school response over sexist best bum awards

A Matlock mum has praised her daughter’s school for its swift action after her complaint about inappropriate yearbook awards came to national press attention.

Jane Gretton, 52, wrote a post on Facebook last week, expressing concern that Highfields School’s award categories such as ‘best bum’ and ‘most flirty’ were sending the wrong message to students.

She wrote: “It’s just another thing for children to be bullied by and children at that age are vulnerable enough, it encourages social hang-ups based on sexism and popularity.

“The awards are completely inappropriate and sexualise the children. It’s judging people on looks and comparing them to others which could affect them for the rest of their lives, as they grow older.”

Jane hoped to start a discussion among parents but the post was also seen by a journalist and within days it appeared in national tabloids and on viral content sites.

Jane said: “It has all been blown out of proportion and is completely ridiculous. Some of the headlines were just gross. It’s a matter that has been resolved now.

“Andrew Marsh, the headteacher is new and was unaware these awards have been running for a few years. I’ve been to see him and he was horrified too. I’m very satisfied with the response. It’s a good school and they’re working hard to change things.”

Mr Marsh said: “We’re aware of the issue with our yearbook nominations and planning has been suspended until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience.”