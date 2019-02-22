Inquest opens today into the death of Derbyshire woman found dead in her home

An inquest into the death of a Derbyshire woman found dead in her home will be opened today.

Dorothy Bowyer, 77, was discovered in her Buxworth home on February 14 along with a dog which also died following an incident at the property.

The inquest is expected to be opened and adjourned at Chesterfield coroners' court this morning (Friday).

News of her death has sent shock-waves through the area with friends and neighbours describing the mother-of-three as a ‘sound’ person who was ‘loved by the community’.

Reverend John Hudghton, of Buxworth’s St James’ Church, said: “This is a tragedy which has shocked Buxworth to its very core.”

- William Blunsdon, 25, was arrested and charged with murder and a criminal damage offence the following day.

He has since been remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 15 after a brief appearance at South Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.