Derbyshire garage drives off with coveted award

There’s no sign of the brakes being put on a South Normanton garage’s popularity after it won a coveted award.

For Mobile-Mechanic won ‘Clutch Specialist’ at the WhoCanFixMyCar.com awards in Birmingham.

The Woodfield Road garage beat off competition from a number of firms to drive away with the award.

Online garage and repair marketplace, WhoCanFixMyCar.com’s awards included 21 categories, with 99 nominees shortlisted out of more than 12,200 garages and mechanics registered on the site.

Mobile-Mechanic has completed nearly 500 jobs through WhoCanFixMyCar.com, achieving 4.9 out of five stars from its customers.

On the WhoCanFixMyCar.com website, customers have left a string of glowing reviews about Mobile-Mechanic.

One wrote: “Absolutely the best mechanic I have had the pleasure of meeting. Went above and beyond to get my car back on the road, worked non stop until clutch was fixed and even helped with other issues. Definitely will use again.”