Chesterfield to fall silent to remember New Zealand terror attack victims

Chesterfield residents are invited to join a two-minute silence in memory of those who lost their life in last week’s terrorist attack in New Zealand.

People are invited to take part in the silence on the steps of the Town Hall, Rose Hill, at 2pm tomorrow (Friday).

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader, said: “It is important that we stand in support of our Commonwealth neighbours who have lost loved ones in last Friday’s shooting.

“Everyone is welcome to join the commemoration on the steps of the Town Hall in their memory.”

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times after the attack, Farooq Saddique, chairman of the Muslim Welfare Association in the town, said people must come together to 'condemn any terrorist attack that results in the loss of lives of innocent people'.

Tomorrow's silence will be held at the same time as a two-minute silence in New Zealand one week on from the attack.

Fifty people were killed in the shootings at a mosque in Christchurch with dozens more injured.