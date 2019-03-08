Chesterfield recruitment specialist nets Sunday Times Top 100 listings hat-trick

Chesterfield recruitment specialists Thorn Baker Group has been included in the annual Sunday Times Top 100 Companies to Work For - for a third time

The honour for Thorn Baker - which has an office on Falcon Yard - comes after it received the highest possible three-star accreditation by Best Companies for extraordinary levels of employee engagement.

The accolade is judged on eight factors of workplace engagement, which include.

- how employees feel about the organisation’s leadership;

- their direct line management;

- the level of engagement with their job and team;

- personal development opportunities;

- wellbeing levels and work-life balance.

It also looks at whether staff feel they are getting a fair deal with pay and benefits, plus the extent to which they feel the organisation gives something positive back to the communities in which it operates

Paul Jackman, chief executive, said: “The wellbeing and development of our employees is of paramount importance to us. It is something we all take seriously across the business, so to be recognised again in the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies is testament to the investment we have made in our team.

“It is fantastic that over 90 per cent of our employees feel proud to work for Thorn Baker and consider it to be such a great place to work.”

Best Companies to Work for Founder and CEO, Jonathan Austin, added: “I would like to congratulate Thorn Baker Group on its achievement of being named as one of the UK’s Best Companies to Work for. Best Companies have been producing the Accreditation standard since 2006 to acknowledge excellence in the workplace.

"We are proud that organisations like Thorn Baker focus on their employees and have been rewarded with an engaged workforce who tell us that they’re a best company to work for.”