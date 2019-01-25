Chesterfield half marathon raises nearly £100,000 for good causes in its first two years

The Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon has raised nearly £100,000 for charities in its first two years, organisers have revealed.

Around 1,500 people pounded the town’s streets in the main half marathon, the Peak FM Five Mile Run and the 1km Blachford Fun in October last year.

They helped to raise thousands of pounds for many good causes, Chesterfield-based Ashgate Hospicecare and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, based in North Anston.

John Timms, event director at Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon, said he was ‘incredibly proud’ to see how much has been raised since the race was relaunched in 2017.

“To have raised in the region of £100,00 in our first two years is remarkable, but we want to kick on and keep raising money for good causes.

“If the event continues to grow at the rate it has done so far, with the help of the people of Chesterfield, the local community and event partners, we can continue to do something very special for some incredible causes.”

Mark Ross, director at headline sponsor Redbrik Estate Agents, said it had been ‘fantastic’ to be part of such a special event – which he said had gone ‘from strength-to-strength’.

He said: “Next, we’d love to get over 2,000 runners on the start line and double the amount we’ve raised so far for charity.”

The 2019 Redbrik Chesterfield Half will take place on October 20, starting at 9:30am, from Queen’s Park in Chesterfield.

An Early Bird entry price of £22 for the event is available until January 31.

For more information on the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon, visit www.redbrikchesterfieldhalf.com.