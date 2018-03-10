Chesterfield council ask knitters to help make Armistice poppy tribute

Knitters, crocheters and sewers in Chesterfield are being asked to help mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Chesterfield Borough Council and Chesterfield Combined Ex Services are planning a poppy cascade from the balcony of the town hall in the week of Armistice Day this November, which will require thousands of handmade fabric poppies.

Councillor Steve Brunt said: “The town hall is an iconic building in Chesterfield and a focal point of the remembrance services held each November, so it is only appropriate that we use the building as a backdrop for the poppy cascade to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

“All handmade poppies are welcome whether they’re from schools, community groups, arts and crafts groups or individuals. Every poppy will be individual and will join together to create an amazing visual effect which will show our full respect for those who died in the war.”

Patterns to create the poppies are available at https://goo.gl/Y3ih3Q.

Once finished, poppies can be dropped off at the town hall on Rose Hill, or at various points in the town centre.

For more information or collections, contact Rob Nash on 01246 550516 or mayors.office@chesterfield.gov.uk.