Aldi recruiting to fill 32 vacancies ahead of Bakewell store opening

Aldi is recruiting 32 new staff as it prepares to open its eagerly anticipated store in Bakewell in early 2019.

Now the UK’s fifth largest supermarket and reigning Grocer of the Year, the company has vacancies for 30 store assistants and two deputy store managers.

Regional managing director Colin Breslin said: “It’s an exciting time for us here at Aldi – due to rapid expansion across the region, we’re in a great position to create a significant number of employment opportunities.

“Aldi is an award-winning employer, offering great benefits, training and progression opportunities for all colleagues.”

Store assistants are required to fulfil duties such as till operation, stock management and merchandising.

Roles are available from 15 to 30 hours a week and successful candidates will receive six weeks of training.

Salaries start at £8.85 per hour — above the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended rate — rising to £10.41 per hour after three years.

The company says assistants have a realistic prospect of progression in one of the best working environments in the UK and one of the highest rates of pay in the supermarket sector.

Deputy store managers work closely with the store manager and assistant store manager and will have the responsibility of managing the store team in their absence.

Deputy roles start from 25 hours per week, with a starting salary of £9.85 per hour rising to £11.41 per hour, plus £4 extra per hour when managing the store.

Colin said: “We are looking for applicants who can thrive in a fast-paced environment, demonstrate relevant experience and provide excellent customer service at all times.

“We’d urge anyone interested in the roles available to head to our website and click apply.”

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.