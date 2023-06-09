The Spireites have already announced games against Matlock Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Derby County this summer.

And they will also now travel to League Two side Accrington Stanley on Saturday, July 22 at 3pm.

Blues boss Paul Cook played and managed Accrington so he will face one of his old clubs.

Chesterfield will travel to Accrington Stanley in a friendly.

Cook made more than 60 appearances for them between 2003 and 2006 and managed them for three years from 2012 to 2015 before joining the Spireites.

Stanley, managed by John Coleman, were relegated from League One last season, finishing second from bottom but only two points from safety.