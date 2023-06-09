News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield to play League Two club in pre-season friendly

Chesterfield have added another pre-season friendly to their schedule.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Jun 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 14:34 BST

The Spireites have already announced games against Matlock Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Derby County this summer.

And they will also now travel to League Two side Accrington Stanley on Saturday, July 22 at 3pm.

Blues boss Paul Cook played and managed Accrington so he will face one of his old clubs.

Chesterfield will travel to Accrington Stanley in a friendly.
Cook made more than 60 appearances for them between 2003 and 2006 and managed them for three years from 2012 to 2015 before joining the Spireites.

Stanley, managed by John Coleman, were relegated from League One last season, finishing second from bottom but only two points from safety.

The two teams last faced each other in the 2017/2018 season in League Two, with Accrington winning both games, 2-1 away and 4-0 at home. In fact, Town have lost all of their last four competitive matches against them and have not beaten them since a 1-0 win in September 2013.

