East Midlands Railway (EMR) have confirmed that a fire has broken out next to the track at New Mills. The blaze, between Sheffield and Stockport, is disrupting trains on their Liverpool – Nottingham – Norwich route, which also call at Chesterfield and Alfreton.

An EMR spokesperson said: “Emergency services are on site and managing the situation. Trains running through the area in both directions between Sheffield and Stockport are currently unable to run.“At present we do not currently know when the problem will be fixed. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again.

“We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move. Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you. We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.”

