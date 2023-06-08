This will hopefully prevent wokery and the shutting down of views, opinions and debates that some may not agree on.

Police forces can now focus on solving grassroots crime like burglary instead of policing Twitter!

The new law will also best serve students at colleges and universities who should be encouraged to hear and discuss all sides of a debate without discrimination.

A reader is pleased that a new Freedom of Speech Bill has gone through.

B Wright

Chesterfield

