Letter: Go along to the Open Gardens event in July

Our Open Gardens event in Curbar, Calver and Froggatt takes place on Saturday, July 15, from 11am to 4pm.
By Elaine Blair
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read

There will be a selection of beautiful hidden gardens spread through the three villages.

Refreshments are available in each village.

Tickets are £5 from the village hall or individual gardens.

The Open Gardens event takes place on Saturday, July 15, from 11am to 4pm.
The Open Gardens event takes place on Saturday, July 15, from 11am to 4pm.
Funds will be in aid of All Saints’ Church, Curbar.

Elaine Blair

Derbyshire

