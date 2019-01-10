Sorry Chesterfield FC fans, my opinions about state of Spireites were off the mark

Having suffered forceful education that the wording of my opinions referring to Chesterfield Football Club was well off the mark and I was in error writing such, I wish to retract all I wrote and apologise to all the persons who took umbrage from it.

I was completely misled in the information I had gleaned and my assessment of it.

Having relalised the full facts I can empathise with and support all those Spireites whose 2019 New Year resolutions must wish the club to mature and not wilt further. Come on you Blues.

G.Marsden

Heanor

Check out Mr Marsden’s original letter:

Shame some supporters blame chairman for mess club is in

