I’m perplexed by the council’s decision to refuse Chesterfield Pro-Peace Group’s request to lay a wreath of white poppies at the town’s Remembrance Day service.

In previous years, the group has participated in this service but, according to Coun Tricia Gilby, “this would not be appropriate on this occasion.”

I urge your readers to ask Coun Gilby what she means by her statement.

Peter Gray

Ardsley Road, Chesterfield