LETTER: Where’s help for homeless that was available years ago?

I am a little late responding to the death of the homeless man reported in the January 4 edition of the Derbyshire Times.

I would just like to say this. When I was growing up in the 50s and 60s, along my street (Hipper) in Chesterfield there was a ‘lodging house’. It was full of men with nowhere to go. Further along Markham Road was a ‘public baths’ where, for a few pence, you could get a hot bath.

After being in hospital for whatever reason, as soon as you were on the mend you went home or to a convalescent home to recover. So where are these places now?

Two of our major problems at the moment are ‘the homeless’ and ‘bed blockers.’ Anyone see an answer here?

What about taking the ‘kid gloves’ off for the drunks and druggies. Let’s help the NHS serve the sick. Pick these people up by all means, but don’t make them too comfortable, this is a ‘self inflicted injury’ no-one makes you do it. Put them in two separate rooms, male and female, let them see what it looks like.

Paul Rutherford

The Hollies, Shirebrook