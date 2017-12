What’s happening to Chesterfield’s shops? The Co-op, Littlewoods, BHS, Burtons, Farmfoods — all gone. Which will be next?

It looks like Argos could be moving to Sainsbury’s on Rother Way.

If you have a car — no problem. If you don’t have a car, you have to catch two buses.

Can’t they leave it where it is? It’s handy for everyone.

Moving it, they will just lose customers.

Catch two buses just to pick up a catalogue? I don’t think so...

Very sad.

Mr G. James

Newbold, Chesterfield