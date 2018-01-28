LETTER: Trying to locate fallen students

I am a member of the alumni committee of the University of Chester (formerly Chester College), and am involved in a project to commemorate the end of World War One.

In the chapel is a plaque, on which are the names of 77 former students and students who died or were killed in the war. I am trying to locate descendants of these men, to invite them to our commemorative events in June, and also hopefully to learn more about the lives of the ‘77’.

One of the students I have located is John Mellor of Hasland, Derbyshire. I learned he had attended Chesterfield Grammar, and through one of the Old Cestrefeldians members I was given your email, and it was suggested you might be able to help in finding any members of his family who might still be in the area.

Susan Carmichael

By email (anyone with information can email the Derbyshire Times via comment@derbyshiretimes.co.uk)